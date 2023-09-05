FY2023 EPS Estimates for AltaGas Ltd. (TSE:ALA) Boosted by Atb Cap Markets

AltaGas Ltd. (TSE:ALA – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Atb Cap Markets boosted their FY2023 earnings estimates for shares of AltaGas in a research report issued on Thursday, August 31st. Atb Cap Markets analyst N. Heywood now forecasts that the company will earn $1.93 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $1.92. The consensus estimate for AltaGas’ current full-year earnings is $2.05 per share. Atb Cap Markets also issued estimates for AltaGas’ Q4 2023 earnings at $0.85 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $1.01 EPS and Q4 2024 earnings at $0.78 EPS.

Get AltaGas alerts:

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. National Bankshares increased their price objective on shares of AltaGas from C$32.00 to C$33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. ATB Capital increased their price objective on shares of AltaGas from C$34.00 to C$35.00 in a research note on Friday. CSFB dropped their price objective on shares of AltaGas from C$33.00 to C$32.50 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of AltaGas from C$31.00 to C$32.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, TD Securities dropped their price objective on shares of AltaGas from C$34.00 to C$32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$32.08.

AltaGas Stock Performance

Shares of AltaGas stock opened at C$27.23 on Monday. The company has a market cap of C$7.67 billion, a PE ratio of 13.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -4.97 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 110.58. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$25.20 and a 200-day moving average of C$23.97. AltaGas has a 1-year low of C$21.25 and a 1-year high of C$29.63.

AltaGas (TSE:ALA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The company reported C$0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.09 by C($0.03). AltaGas had a return on equity of 9.08% and a net margin of 5.05%. The firm had revenue of C$2.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$3.27 billion.

AltaGas Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be given a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. AltaGas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.91%.

AltaGas Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

AltaGas Ltd. operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through Utilities and Midstream segments. The Utilities segment owns and operates franchised, cost-of-service, rate-regulated natural gas distribution and storage utilities in Maryland, Virginia, Delaware, Pennsylvania, Ohio, and the District of Columbia serving approximately 1.7 million customers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AltaGas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AltaGas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.