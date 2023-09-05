FY2023 EPS Estimates for AltaGas Ltd. (TSE:ALA) Boosted by Atb Cap Markets

AltaGas Ltd. (TSE:ALA – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Atb Cap Markets boosted their FY2023 earnings estimates for shares of AltaGas in a research report issued on Thursday, August 31st. Atb Cap Markets analyst N. Heywood now forecasts that the company will earn $1.93 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $1.92. The consensus estimate for AltaGas’ current full-year earnings is $2.05 per share. Atb Cap Markets also issued estimates for AltaGas’ Q4 2023 earnings at $0.85 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $1.01 EPS and Q4 2024 earnings at $0.78 EPS.
Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. National Bankshares increased their price objective on shares of AltaGas from C$32.00 to C$33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. ATB Capital increased their price objective on shares of AltaGas from C$34.00 to C$35.00 in a research note on Friday. CSFB dropped their price objective on shares of AltaGas from C$33.00 to C$32.50 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of AltaGas from C$31.00 to C$32.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, TD Securities dropped their price objective on shares of AltaGas from C$34.00 to C$32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$32.08.
AltaGas Stock Performance
Shares of AltaGas stock opened at C$27.23 on Monday. The company has a market cap of C$7.67 billion, a PE ratio of 13.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -4.97 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 110.58. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$25.20 and a 200-day moving average of C$23.97. AltaGas has a 1-year low of C$21.25 and a 1-year high of C$29.63.
AltaGas (TSE:ALA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The company reported C$0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.09 by C($0.03). AltaGas had a return on equity of 9.08% and a net margin of 5.05%. The firm had revenue of C$2.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$3.27 billion.
AltaGas Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be given a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. AltaGas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.91%.
AltaGas Company Profile
AltaGas Ltd. operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through Utilities and Midstream segments. The Utilities segment owns and operates franchised, cost-of-service, rate-regulated natural gas distribution and storage utilities in Maryland, Virginia, Delaware, Pennsylvania, Ohio, and the District of Columbia serving approximately 1.7 million customers.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than AltaGas
- What Does a Stock Split Mean?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 8/28 – 9/1
- Biggest Stock Losers – Today’s Biggest Percentage Decliners
- 2 Stocks That Doubled EPS Estimates and Flashing Buy Signals
- How to Use Stock Screeners to Find Stocks
- Toyota vs Tesla: The Tortoise And The Hare Race Has A New Meaning
Receive News & Ratings for AltaGas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AltaGas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.