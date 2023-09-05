FY2023 EPS Estimates for Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH) Raised by Analyst

Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH – Free Report) – Analysts at Zacks Research boosted their FY2023 EPS estimates for shares of Clean Harbors in a research report issued on Thursday, August 31st. Zacks Research analyst S. Dey now forecasts that the business services provider will earn $7.12 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $7.05. The consensus estimate for Clean Harbors’ current full-year earnings is $7.18 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Clean Harbors’ Q4 2023 earnings at $1.60 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $1.27 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $2.07 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $2.05 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $2.02 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $7.41 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $1.85 EPS and Q2 2025 earnings at $2.19 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Clean Harbors from $165.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $182.00 price objective on shares of Clean Harbors in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Clean Harbors from $180.00 to $187.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Clean Harbors from $160.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Friday, June 23rd. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Clean Harbors from $196.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $179.89.

Clean Harbors Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CLH opened at $173.37 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $168.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $150.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.18 and a beta of 1.37. Clean Harbors has a one year low of $106.71 and a one year high of $178.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.67.

Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The business services provider reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.09 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.42 billion. Clean Harbors had a net margin of 7.60% and a return on equity of 20.42%. Clean Harbors’s revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.44 EPS.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Clean Harbors

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CLH. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in Clean Harbors during the first quarter worth about $129,540,000. Select Equity Group L.P. bought a new stake in Clean Harbors during the first quarter worth about $114,248,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in Clean Harbors by 988.8% during the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 705,240 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $115,963,000 after acquiring an additional 640,467 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC bought a new stake in Clean Harbors during the first quarter worth about $87,045,000. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in Clean Harbors in the fourth quarter worth about $66,014,000. Institutional investors own 90.99% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Clean Harbors

In other Clean Harbors news, Director Andrea Robertson sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.08, for a total transaction of $202,896.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,803,576.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Andrea Robertson sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.08, for a total value of $202,896.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,803,576.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Eric J. Dugas sold 898 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.43, for a total transaction of $147,658.14. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 28,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,705,000.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 50,059 shares of company stock valued at $8,361,128 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

About Clean Harbors

Clean Harbors, Inc provides environmental and industrial services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments: The Environmental Services and The Safety-Kleen Sustainability Solutions. The Environmental Services segment collects, transports, treats, and disposes hazardous and non-hazardous waste, such as resource recovery, physical treatment, fuel blending, incineration, landfill disposal, wastewater treatment, lab chemicals disposal, and explosives management services; and offers CleanPack services, including collection, identification, categorization, specialized packaging, transportation, and disposal of laboratory chemicals and household hazardous waste.

