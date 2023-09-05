FY2024 EPS Estimates for Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG) Raised by Analyst

Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG – Free Report) – Research analysts at Telsey Advisory Group raised their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Signet Jewelers in a research report issued on Friday, September 1st. Telsey Advisory Group analyst D. Telsey now anticipates that the company will earn $9.89 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $9.81. The consensus estimate for Signet Jewelers’ current full-year earnings is $9.89 per share. Telsey Advisory Group also issued estimates for Signet Jewelers’ Q4 2024 earnings at $6.29 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $1.87 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $1.81 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $6.51 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $10.51 EPS.

SIG has been the topic of a number of other research reports. UBS Group raised their target price on Signet Jewelers from $90.00 to $93.00 in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Signet Jewelers from $100.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Friday, June 9th. Northcoast Research cut Signet Jewelers from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 12th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Signet Jewelers in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on Signet Jewelers from $71.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Friday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $84.20.

Signet Jewelers Stock Performance

Shares of SIG stock opened at $78.62 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $73.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $71.72. The company has a market cap of $3.57 billion, a PE ratio of 8.94, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 2.14. Signet Jewelers has a fifty-two week low of $51.29 and a fifty-two week high of $83.42.

Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 31st. The company reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. Signet Jewelers had a return on equity of 34.59% and a net margin of 6.47%. The company’s revenue was down 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.68 EPS.

Signet Jewelers Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 24th. Investors of record on Friday, October 27th will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 26th. Signet Jewelers’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.47%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Rebecca Wooters sold 9,996 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.55, for a total transaction of $625,249.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 103,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,498,945. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Rebecca Wooters sold 9,996 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.55, for a total transaction of $625,249.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 103,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,498,945. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Joan M. Hilson sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $650,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 235,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,324,530. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 101,979 shares of company stock valued at $7,252,711 in the last three months. Insiders own 4.54% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Signet Jewelers in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Signet Jewelers by 67.9% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 403 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP raised its position in shares of Signet Jewelers by 274.1% in the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 404 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in shares of Signet Jewelers by 416.3% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 413 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC bought a new position in shares of Signet Jewelers in the 2nd quarter worth about $42,000.

About Signet Jewelers

Signet Jewelers Limited operates as a diamond jewelry retailer. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Other. The North America segment operates jewelry stores in jewelry stores in malls, mall-based kiosks, and off-mall locations in the United States and Canada primarily under the Kay Jewelers, Kay Jewelers Outlet, Jared The Galleria Of Jewelry, Jared Vault, Zales Jewelers, Zales Outlet, Diamonds Direct, James Allen, Banter by Piercing Pagoda, and Peoples Jewellers names, as well as operates online through its digital banners, James Allen and Blue Nile.

Further Reading

