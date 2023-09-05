Gaia (NASDAQ:GAIA) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Gaia (NASDAQ:GAIA – Free Report) in a report published on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

Gaia Price Performance

Gaia stock opened at $2.43 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.65. The company has a market capitalization of $51.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.68 and a beta of 0.95. Gaia has a 1 year low of $2.05 and a 1 year high of $4.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.60.

Gaia (NASDAQ:GAIA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $19.84 million during the quarter. Gaia had a negative net margin of 7.80% and a negative return on equity of 6.89%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Gaia Company Profile

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GAIA. Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gaia in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $305,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Gaia by 13.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 661,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,607,000 after purchasing an additional 80,598 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Gaia by 2,160.5% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 46,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 44,571 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Gaia by 259.6% in the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 23,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 38,679 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gaia in the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.64% of the company’s stock.

Gaia, Inc operates a digital video subscription service and on-line community for underserved member base in the United States, Canada, Australia, and internationally. It has a digital content library with various titles in Spanish, German, and French languages available to its subscribers on internet-connected devices.

