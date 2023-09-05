Gaia (NASDAQ:GAIA) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Gaia (NASDAQ:GAIA – Free Report) in a report published on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.
Gaia Price Performance
Gaia stock opened at $2.43 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.65. The company has a market capitalization of $51.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.68 and a beta of 0.95. Gaia has a 1 year low of $2.05 and a 1 year high of $4.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.60.
Gaia (NASDAQ:GAIA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $19.84 million during the quarter. Gaia had a negative net margin of 7.80% and a negative return on equity of 6.89%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Gaia Company Profile
Gaia, Inc operates a digital video subscription service and on-line community for underserved member base in the United States, Canada, Australia, and internationally. It has a digital content library with various titles in Spanish, German, and French languages available to its subscribers on internet-connected devices.
Featured Articles
