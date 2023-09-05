Genius Sports Limited (NYSE:GENI) Receives $9.28 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Genius Sports Limited (NYSE:GENI – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $9.28.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. B. Riley raised their target price on Genius Sports from $9.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Genius Sports from $7.00 to $9.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. BTIG Research increased their price objective on Genius Sports from $6.00 to $9.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Genius Sports from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, JMP Securities increased their price objective on Genius Sports from $8.00 to $9.00 in a report on Thursday, July 13th.

Genius Sports Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of Genius Sports stock opened at $6.56 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a PE ratio of -7.81 and a beta of 1.97. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.57. Genius Sports has a 12 month low of $3.12 and a 12 month high of $8.45.

Genius Sports (NYSE:GENI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.05). The business had revenue of $86.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $80.57 million. Genius Sports had a negative return on equity of 13.95% and a negative net margin of 46.77%. Genius Sports’s revenue was up 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.02) earnings per share. Analysts expect that Genius Sports will post -0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Genius Sports

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GENI. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Genius Sports by 37.2% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 64,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,000 after buying an additional 17,455 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Genius Sports by 28.6% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 981,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,515,000 after purchasing an additional 218,044 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE bought a new position in shares of Genius Sports in the first quarter worth about $69,000. Bridgefront Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Genius Sports in the first quarter worth about $65,000. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Genius Sports by 26.1% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 526,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,422,000 after purchasing an additional 108,874 shares during the period. 43.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Genius Sports

Genius Sports Limited develops and sells technology-led products and services to the sports, sports betting, and sports media industries. It offers technology infrastructure for the collection, integration, and distribution of live data of sports leagues; streaming solutions comprising technology, automatic production, and distribution for sports to commercialize video footage of their games; and end-to-end integrity services to sports leagues, such as full-time active monitoring technology, which uses mathematical algorithms to identify and flag suspicious betting activity in global betting markets, as well as a full suite of online and offline educational and consultancy services.

