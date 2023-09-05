Guidewire Software (GWRE) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE – Get Free Report) will be issuing its 07/31/2023 quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, September 7th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.34 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Guidewire Software Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of GWRE opened at $86.53 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $79.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $77.37. The stock has a market cap of $7.05 billion, a PE ratio of -46.27 and a beta of 1.21. Guidewire Software has a 12 month low of $52.08 and a 12 month high of $87.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 3.65 and a quick ratio of 3.65.

GWRE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. 58.com restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Guidewire Software in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Guidewire Software from $85.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Guidewire Software in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. DA Davidson lifted their target price on Guidewire Software from $90.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised Guidewire Software from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $65.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $87.82.

In other news, CEO Michael George Rosenbaum sold 7,584 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.13, for a total transaction of $539,449.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 188,016 shares in the company, valued at $13,373,578.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Guidewire Software news, CEO Michael George Rosenbaum sold 7,584 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.13, for a total transaction of $539,449.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 188,016 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,373,578.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider James Winston King sold 1,050 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.12, for a total value of $74,676.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 34,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,467,223.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 13,187 shares of company stock worth $937,981. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Guidewire Software in the second quarter worth $180,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Guidewire Software in the second quarter worth $459,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of Guidewire Software by 5.8% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 42,079 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,201,000 after buying an additional 2,300 shares during the period. Bullseye Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Guidewire Software by 2.9% in the second quarter. Bullseye Asset Management LLC now owns 35,962 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,736,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its position in shares of Guidewire Software by 6.4% in the second quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 15,638 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,189,000 after buying an additional 942 shares during the period. 98.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Guidewire Software, Inc provides software products for property and casualty (P&C) insurers worldwide. The company offers Guidewire InsuranceSuite Cloud comprising PolicyCenter Cloud, BillingCenter Cloud, and ClaimCenter Cloud applications. It also provides Guidewire InsuranceNow, a cloud-based platform that offers policy, billing, and claims management functionality to insurers; and Guidewire InsuranceSuite for Self-Managed.

