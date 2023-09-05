HC Wainwright Weighs in on Purple Biotech Ltd.’s Q3 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:PPBT)

Purple Biotech Ltd. (NASDAQ:PPBT – Free Report) – Investment analysts at HC Wainwright upped their Q3 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Purple Biotech in a report issued on Wednesday, August 30th. HC Wainwright analyst E. Bodnar now expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.22) per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of ($0.25). HC Wainwright currently has a “Buy” rating and a $9.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Purple Biotech’s current full-year earnings is ($0.94) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Purple Biotech’s Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.21) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.94) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.63) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($0.72) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($0.62) EPS and FY2027 earnings at ($0.54) EPS.

PPBT has been the topic of several other research reports. Jonestrading initiated coverage on Purple Biotech in a report on Friday, July 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock. Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Purple Biotech in a report on Thursday, August 17th.

Purple Biotech Stock Performance

NASDAQ PPBT opened at $1.30 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.03 million, a PE ratio of -1.18 and a beta of 1.77. Purple Biotech has a one year low of $1.02 and a one year high of $2.52. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.67.

Purple Biotech (NASDAQ:PPBT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 22nd. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.01.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Purple Biotech

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PPBT. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Purple Biotech by 34.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 5,600 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Purple Biotech in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Purple Biotech in the 2nd quarter valued at about $178,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Purple Biotech in the 1st quarter valued at about $198,000. 7.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Purple Biotech

Purple Biotech Ltd., a clinical-stage company, focuses on developing therapies to overcome tumor immune evasion and drug resistance for cancer patients in the United States. Its oncology pipeline includes CM24, a humanized monoclonal antibody that blocks carcinoembryonic antigen related cell adhesion molecule 1 as a combination therapy with anti-PD-1 checkpoint inhibitors, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of pancreatic ductal adenocarcinoma; NT219, a small molecule that targets and inhibits insulin receptor substrate 1 and 2, and signal transducer and activator of transcription, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trials for the treatment recurrent and/or metastatic squamous cell carcinoma of the head and neck cancer or colorectal adenocarcinoma; and IM1240, a multi-valent antibody designed to activate anti-tumoral immune response against 5T4-positive tumors, which is in preclinical stage.

