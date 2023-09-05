Health Catalyst, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCAT) Receives $14.55 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Health Catalyst, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCAT – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $14.55.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on Health Catalyst from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 29th. Guggenheim downgraded Health Catalyst from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on Health Catalyst in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Raymond James downgraded Health Catalyst from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th.

HCAT stock opened at $11.72 on Friday. Health Catalyst has a fifty-two week low of $6.40 and a fifty-two week high of $15.87. The business’s 50-day moving average is $12.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 4.74 and a current ratio of 4.74. The company has a market cap of $667.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.37 and a beta of 1.30.

Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by $0.09. Health Catalyst had a negative return on equity of 16.49% and a negative net margin of 51.76%. The company had revenue of $73.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.67 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Health Catalyst will post -1 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HCAT. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in Health Catalyst by 72.8% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,397,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,966,000 after purchasing an additional 1,010,356 shares during the period. First Light Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Health Catalyst by 70.4% during the 1st quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 1,980,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,110,000 after purchasing an additional 818,322 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Health Catalyst by 12.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,941,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,634,000 after buying an additional 636,395 shares in the last quarter. Daventry Group LP grew its holdings in Health Catalyst by 68.9% during the 4th quarter. Daventry Group LP now owns 1,439,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,303,000 after buying an additional 587,110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Health Catalyst by 140.0% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 775,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,052,000 after buying an additional 452,460 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.63% of the company’s stock.

Health Catalyst, Inc provides data and analytics technology and services to healthcare organizations in the United States. It operates in two segments, Technology and Professional Services. The company offers data operating system data platform for analytics, and application development and interoperability that provides clients single comprehensive environment to integrate and organize data from their disparate software systems; and analytics applications, a software analytics applications designed to analyze the problems faced across clinical and quality, population health, and financial and operational use cases.

