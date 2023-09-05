Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT) Cut to “Neutral” at B. Riley

B. Riley cut shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT – Free Report) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has $10.00 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock, up from their previous target price of $9.00.

HT has been the topic of a number of other research reports. StockNews.com cut Hersha Hospitality Trust from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, August 25th. Barclays raised Hersha Hospitality Trust from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $8.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 29th. Stifel Nicolaus cut Hersha Hospitality Trust from a buy rating to a hold rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $8.75 to $10.00 in a research note on Monday, August 28th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Hersha Hospitality Trust from $6.50 to $7.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut Hersha Hospitality Trust from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $10.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $9.63.

HT opened at $9.84 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $394.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.90. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $6.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.60. Hersha Hospitality Trust has a one year low of $5.64 and a one year high of $10.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 1.71.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust by 23.1% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,626 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 2,936 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Hersha Hospitality Trust by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 35,523 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $323,000 after acquiring an additional 2,682 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in Hersha Hospitality Trust in the 1st quarter worth $1,075,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Hersha Hospitality Trust in the 1st quarter worth $693,000. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its stake in Hersha Hospitality Trust by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 28,473 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $259,000 after acquiring an additional 3,510 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.96% of the company’s stock.

Hersha Hospitality Trust (HT) is a self-advised real estate investment trust in the hospitality sector, which owns and operates luxury and lifestyle hotels in coastal gateway and resort markets. The Company's 25 hotels totaling 3,811 rooms are located in New York, Washington, DC, Boston, Philadelphia, South Florida, and California.

