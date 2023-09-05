Howard Hughes (NYSE:HHC) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Howard Hughes (NYSE:HHC – Free Report) in a research report report published on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Separately, Piper Sandler cut their price target on Howard Hughes from $100.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st.

Shares of NYSE HHC opened at $78.76 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The stock has a market cap of $3.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.68 and a beta of 1.47. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $80.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $78.51. Howard Hughes has a twelve month low of $50.90 and a twelve month high of $89.58.

Howard Hughes (NYSE:HHC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The financial services provider reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by ($0.18). Howard Hughes had a return on equity of 3.33% and a net margin of 7.72%. The company had revenue of $223.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $217.65 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.42 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Howard Hughes will post -1.2 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Howard Hughes news, Director Pershing Square Capital Manage purchased 666 shares of Howard Hughes stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $74.90 per share, with a total value of $49,883.40. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 16,569,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,241,072,627.20. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders bought 45,537 shares of company stock valued at $3,407,335 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 33.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HHC. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new position in Howard Hughes during the 2nd quarter valued at about $821,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Howard Hughes during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $300,000. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Howard Hughes by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 34,237 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,702,000 after purchasing an additional 545 shares during the last quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Howard Hughes by 17.2% in the 2nd quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC now owns 51,884 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,083,000 after buying an additional 7,605 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in Howard Hughes during the 2nd quarter valued at $223,000. 95.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Howard Hughes Corporation owns, manages, and develops commercial, residential, and mixed-use properties in the United States. It operates through four segments: Operating Assets; Master Planned Communities (MPCs); Seaport; and Strategic Developments. The Operating Assets segment owns retail, office, multi-family, hospitality, and other operating properties and investments primarily located in Houston, Texas; Columbia, Maryland; Las Vegas, Nevada; and Honolulu, Hawaii.

