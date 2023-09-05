Imperial Oil Limited (TSE:IMO) to Post Q3 2023 Earnings of $1.96 Per Share, Zacks Research Forecasts

Imperial Oil Limited (TSE:IMO – Free Report) (NYSEMKT:IMO) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research decreased their Q3 2023 earnings estimates for Imperial Oil in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, August 31st. Zacks Research analyst T. Saha now forecasts that the company will earn $1.96 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $2.01. The consensus estimate for Imperial Oil’s current full-year earnings is $8.25 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Imperial Oil’s Q4 2023 earnings at $1.71 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $6.94 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $2.25 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $1.14 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $6.68 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $2.61 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $5.68 EPS.

Imperial Oil (TSE:IMO – Get Free Report) (NYSEMKT:IMO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The company reported C$1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$1.13 by C$0.02. The business had revenue of C$11.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$15.08 billion. Imperial Oil had a net margin of 10.66% and a return on equity of 24.80%.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on IMO. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Imperial Oil from C$73.00 to C$78.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. UBS Group set a C$80.00 price target on Imperial Oil and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Imperial Oil from C$75.00 to C$77.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. National Bankshares reduced their price target on Imperial Oil from C$88.00 to C$87.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. Finally, CIBC increased their price objective on Imperial Oil from C$75.00 to C$76.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$78.88.

IMO stock opened at C$78.81 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of C$46.04 billion, a PE ratio of 8.41, a P/E/G ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.37. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$70.58 and a 200-day moving average of C$68.13. Imperial Oil has a 12-month low of C$55.26 and a 12-month high of C$79.83.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, October 1st. Investors of record on Sunday, October 1st will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. Imperial Oil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.34%.

Imperial Oil Limited engages in exploration, production, and sale of crude oil and natural gas in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical segments. The Upstream segment explores for, and produces crude oil, natural gas, synthetic crude oil, and bitumen. The Downstream segment is involved in the transportation and refining of crude oil, blending of refined products, and the distribution and marketing of refined products.

