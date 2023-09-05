Infinity Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INFI) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INFI – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Sunday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Infinity Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

NASDAQ INFI opened at $0.09 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.18. Infinity Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $0.08 and a 52-week high of $1.57. The company has a market cap of $7.86 million, a PE ratio of -0.19 and a beta of 1.38.

Get Infinity Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Infinity Pharmaceuticals

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Infinity Pharmaceuticals by 52.4% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 358,200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 123,200 shares in the last quarter. Carlson Capital L P boosted its stake in Infinity Pharmaceuticals by 30.0% in the second quarter. Carlson Capital L P now owns 1,300,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $274,000 after acquiring an additional 300,000 shares in the last quarter. Wittenberg Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Infinity Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its stake in Infinity Pharmaceuticals by 165.3% in the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 176,529 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 109,992 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Infinity Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $82,000. 22.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Infinity Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel medicines for people with cancer. The company's product candidate, including eganelisib (IPI-549), an orally administered clinical-stage immuno-oncology product candidate that inhibits the enzyme phosphoinositide-3-kinase-gamma, which is in Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of metastatic triple negative breast cancer and urothelial cancer; and Phase 1/1b clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors.

See Also

