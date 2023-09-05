InnSuites Hospitality Trust (NYSE:IHT) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of InnSuites Hospitality Trust (NYSE:IHT – Get Free Report) in a report released on Sunday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

InnSuites Hospitality Trust Price Performance

Shares of InnSuites Hospitality Trust stock opened at $1.61 on Friday. InnSuites Hospitality Trust has a 52-week low of $1.14 and a 52-week high of $3.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.00 and a beta of 0.17. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1.99 and a 200-day moving average of $1.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 2.73 and a current ratio of 2.73.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Chase, Jr. purchased 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $947.75 per share, with a total value of $473,875.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 63,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,984,045.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Chase, Jr. purchased 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $947.75 per share, with a total value of $473,875.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 63,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,984,045.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO James F. Wirth purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1,850.00 per share, with a total value of $1,850,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,934,661 shares in the company, valued at $10,979,122,850. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 5,640 shares of company stock valued at $3,254,359. Corporate insiders own 2.03% of the company’s stock.

About InnSuites Hospitality Trust

InnSuites Hospitality Trust (NYSE American symbol: IHT) first listed on the NYSE in 1971 is headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona is an unincorporated Ohio Business. Trust that owns and manages hotels under the InnSuites Hotels name. IHT qualifies as a Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) for tax treatment currently taxed as a corporation with the IRS.

See Also

