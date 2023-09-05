Intapp (INTA) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Intapp (NASDAQ:INTA – Get Free Report) will be announcing its 06/30/2023 earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, September 6th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.01 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Shares of NASDAQ:INTA opened at $36.93 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $37.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.77. The company has a market capitalization of $2.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.31 and a beta of 0.56. Intapp has a 12-month low of $13.54 and a 12-month high of $50.46.
In other news, insider Thad Jampol sold 21,389 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.32, for a total transaction of $1,054,905.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 648,393 shares of the company's stock, valued at $31,978,742.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Kalyani Tandon sold 1,183 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.80, for a total value of $41,168.40. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 23,187 shares of the company's stock, valued at $806,907.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 189,659 shares of company stock valued at $7,901,748 in the last three months. 48.61% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
A number of analysts recently issued reports on INTA shares. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Intapp from $42.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. VNET Group reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Intapp in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Bank of America raised their price objective on Intapp from $37.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Intapp from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Intapp from $36.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Intapp has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.56.
Intapp, Inc, through its subsidiary, Integration Appliance, Inc, provides industry-specific cloud-based software solutions for the professional and financial services industry in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's solutions include DealCloud, a deal and relationship management solution that manages financial services firms' market relationships, prospective clients and investments, current engagements and deal processes, and operations and compliance activities; and OnePlace, a solution to manage various aspects of professional services firms' client and engagement lifecycle.
