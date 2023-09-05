IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima (IRS) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:IRS – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, September 6th. Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima Stock Performance

IRS stock opened at $7.21 on Tuesday. IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima has a 52 week low of $3.49 and a 52 week high of $8.58. The stock has a market cap of $584.66 million, a P/E ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 1.65. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.59.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of IRS. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima during the first quarter worth $1,155,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima by 286.0% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 72,208 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $260,000 after buying an additional 53,501 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,291,575 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,250,000 after buying an additional 178,129 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 140,897 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $507,000 after buying an additional 13,584 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima in the 3rd quarter valued at $58,000. Institutional investors own 17.56% of the company’s stock.

IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima Company Profile

IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the diversified real estate activities in Argentina. The company is involved in the acquisition, development, and operation of shopping malls, office buildings, and other non-shopping mall properties primarily for rental purposes.

