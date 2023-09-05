Jaguar Health (NASDAQ:JAGX) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Jaguar Health (NASDAQ:JAGX – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Sunday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

JAGX stock opened at $0.38 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.97. The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.53 and its 200 day moving average is $0.80. Jaguar Health has a 1-year low of $0.38 and a 1-year high of $19.28.

Jaguar Health (NASDAQ:JAGX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.68 million during the quarter. Jaguar Health had a negative return on equity of 1,146.88% and a negative net margin of 402.00%. Analysts expect that Jaguar Health will post -5.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Jaguar Health during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,079,000. Virtu Financial LLC grew its position in Jaguar Health by 76.1% during the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 229,270 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $162,000 after acquiring an additional 99,073 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Jaguar Health by 152.3% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 533,153 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $157,000 after acquiring an additional 321,795 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Jaguar Health by 507.3% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 169,749 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $120,000 after acquiring an additional 141,796 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Jaguar Health during the second quarter valued at approximately $48,000. 12.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Jaguar Health, Inc, a commercial stage pharmaceuticals company, focuses on developing prescription medicines for people and animals with gastrointestinal distress, specifically chronic and debilitating diarrhea. The company operates through two segments, Human Health and Animal Health. It markets Mytesi for the symptomatic relief of noninfectious diarrhea in adults with HIV/AIDS on antiretroviral therapy.

