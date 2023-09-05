Jaguar Health (NASDAQ:JAGX) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Jaguar Health (NASDAQ:JAGX – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Sunday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.
JAGX stock opened at $0.38 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.97. The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.53 and its 200 day moving average is $0.80. Jaguar Health has a 1-year low of $0.38 and a 1-year high of $19.28.
Jaguar Health (NASDAQ:JAGX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.68 million during the quarter. Jaguar Health had a negative return on equity of 1,146.88% and a negative net margin of 402.00%. Analysts expect that Jaguar Health will post -5.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Jaguar Health, Inc, a commercial stage pharmaceuticals company, focuses on developing prescription medicines for people and animals with gastrointestinal distress, specifically chronic and debilitating diarrhea. The company operates through two segments, Human Health and Animal Health. It markets Mytesi for the symptomatic relief of noninfectious diarrhea in adults with HIV/AIDS on antiretroviral therapy.
