Kirkland’s (KIRK) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Kirkland’s (NASDAQ:KIRK – Get Free Report) is set to announce its 07/31/2023 earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, September 6th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($1.11) per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Kirkland’s (NASDAQ:KIRK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 8th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.95) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $96.88 million for the quarter. Kirkland’s had a negative net margin of 9.94% and a negative return on equity of 118.19%.
Kirkland’s Stock Performance
Shares of Kirkland’s stock opened at $2.43 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $2.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.63 and a beta of 1.86. Kirkland’s has a 52 week low of $2.42 and a 52 week high of $4.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a current ratio of 0.91.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several analysts have commented on KIRK shares. Craig Hallum upped their target price on shares of Kirkland’s from $2.50 to $2.75 in a research report on Friday, June 9th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Kirkland’s in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.
Kirkland’s Company Profile
Kirkland's, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of home décor and furnishings in the United States. Its stores provide various merchandise, including holiday décor, furniture, textiles, ornamental wall décor, decorative accessories, art, mirrors, home fragrance, lighting, floral, housewares, and gifts.
