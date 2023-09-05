Kirkland’s (KIRK) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Kirkland’s (NASDAQ:KIRK – Get Free Report) is set to announce its 07/31/2023 earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, September 6th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($1.11) per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Kirkland’s (NASDAQ:KIRK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 8th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.95) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $96.88 million for the quarter. Kirkland’s had a negative net margin of 9.94% and a negative return on equity of 118.19%.

Kirkland’s Stock Performance

Shares of Kirkland’s stock opened at $2.43 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $2.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.63 and a beta of 1.86. Kirkland’s has a 52 week low of $2.42 and a 52 week high of $4.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a current ratio of 0.91.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kirkland’s

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kirkland’s by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 97,300 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $271,000 after buying an additional 8,300 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Kirkland’s by 75,575.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,081 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 9,069 shares in the last quarter. Shay Capital LLC bought a new stake in Kirkland’s during the 4th quarter worth about $70,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Kirkland’s by 54.8% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 27,007 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 9,560 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its position in Kirkland’s by 717.0% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,696 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 6,754 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.77% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on KIRK shares. Craig Hallum upped their target price on shares of Kirkland’s from $2.50 to $2.75 in a research report on Friday, June 9th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Kirkland’s in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Kirkland’s Company Profile

Kirkland's, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of home décor and furnishings in the United States. Its stores provide various merchandise, including holiday décor, furniture, textiles, ornamental wall décor, decorative accessories, art, mirrors, home fragrance, lighting, floral, housewares, and gifts.

