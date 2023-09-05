KONE Oyj (OTCMKTS:KNYJY) Given Average Rating of “Reduce” by Brokerages

KONE Oyj (OTCMKTS:KNYJY – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Reduce” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on KNYJY shares. HSBC lowered KONE Oyj from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 6th. Bank of America lowered KONE Oyj from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th.

OTCMKTS KNYJY opened at $22.24 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $23.55 billion, a PE ratio of 24.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.73. KONE Oyj has a one year low of $17.72 and a one year high of $29.19. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

KONE Oyj (OTCMKTS:KNYJY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $3.09 billion for the quarter. KONE Oyj had a return on equity of 32.97% and a net margin of 8.13%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that KONE Oyj will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

KONE Oyj, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the elevator and escalator business worldwide. The company offers elevators, escalators, and automatic building doors. It also provides maintenance services; and modernization solutions. In addition, the company offers KONE Office Flow, a connected solution that allows for personalized user experiences and touch-free access; health and well-being solutions for elevators, escalators, and doors; KONE Access, an access control system, which is integrated with elevator system and building doors; KONE Destination, a destination control system that reduce waiting and travel times; KONE infotainment, a communication channel for building tenants and visitors; and monitoring solutions that enable real-time inspection of elevators and escalators.

