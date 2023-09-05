Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH) Receives $121.83 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the five research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $121.83.

LNTH has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Lantheus in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. TheStreet upgraded Lantheus from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th.

Get Lantheus alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Lantheus

Lantheus Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of LNTH opened at $67.30 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 164.15 and a beta of 0.68. Lantheus has a 12 month low of $47.46 and a 12 month high of $100.85. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $77.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $81.97. The company has a current ratio of 4.88, a quick ratio of 4.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01.

Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $321.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $306.48 million. Lantheus had a net margin of 2.97% and a return on equity of 67.18%. Analysts predict that Lantheus will post 5.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CAO Andrea Sabens sold 1,752 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.87, for a total value of $159,204.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 59,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,431,027.29. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, President Paul Blanchfield sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.19, for a total value of $97,785.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 90,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,898,065.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Andrea Sabens sold 1,752 shares of Lantheus stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.87, for a total transaction of $159,204.24. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 59,767 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,431,027.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 19,315 shares of company stock valued at $1,353,773 in the last ninety days. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lantheus

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LNTH. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Lantheus in the 1st quarter valued at $1,646,000. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Lantheus by 20.0% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 148,331 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $7,559,000 after purchasing an additional 24,703 shares during the period. Tributary Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lantheus by 39.5% in the first quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 6,000 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $495,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Lantheus by 35.4% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 22,811 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,883,000 after buying an additional 5,962 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HRT Financial LP purchased a new position in Lantheus in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,185,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.06% of the company’s stock.

Lantheus Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Lantheus Holdings, Inc develops, manufactures, and commercializes diagnostic and therapeutic products that assist clinicians in the diagnosis and treatment of heart, cancer, and other diseases worldwide. It provides DEFINITY, an ultrasound enhancing agent used in echocardiography exams; TechneLite, a technetium generator for nuclear medicine; Xenon-133 to assess pulmonary function; Neurolite to identify the area within the brain where blood flow has been blocked or reduced due to stroke; and Cardiolite, an injectable Tc-99m-labeled imaging agent.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Lantheus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lantheus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.