Leerink Partnrs Comments on Oculis Holding AG’s Q3 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:OCS)

Oculis Holding AG (NASDAQ:OCS – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Leerink Partnrs dropped their Q3 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Oculis in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, August 30th. Leerink Partnrs analyst M. Goodman now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.52) for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($0.37). The consensus estimate for Oculis’ current full-year earnings is ($2.01) per share. Leerink Partnrs also issued estimates for Oculis’ Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.65) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.74) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($2.56) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($2.56) EPS and FY2027 earnings at ($2.50) EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Oculis from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 29th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Oculis from $58.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $29.00 price target on shares of Oculis in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. SVB Leerink restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Oculis in a research report on Monday, June 12th. Finally, Pareto Securities assumed coverage on Oculis in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.40.

NASDAQ OCS opened at $12.77 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $12.66. Oculis has a 52 week low of $6.26 and a 52 week high of $14.50.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Oculis

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of OCS. Nan Fung Group Holdings Ltd bought a new stake in Oculis in the 1st quarter valued at $4,838,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new stake in Oculis in the 1st quarter valued at $472,000. HRT Financial LP acquired a new stake in Oculis in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $178,000. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in Oculis in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $247,000. Finally, Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in Oculis in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. 14.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Oculis

Oculis Holding AG, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops novel topical treatments for ophthalmic diseases for both back- and front-of-the-eye. The company's lead candidate is OCS-01, a topical dexamethasone formulation, which is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of diabetic macular edema; OCS-02, a topical biologic candidate that is in Phase 2b clinical trials for the treatment for keratoconjunctivitis sicca, or dry eye disease; and OCS-05, a novel neuroprotective agent for acute optic neuritis and other neuro-ophtha disorders, such as glaucoma, diabetic retinopathy, geographic atrophy, and neurotrophic keratitis.

