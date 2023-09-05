Limoneira (LMNR) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Limoneira (NASDAQ:LMNR – Get Free Report) will be announcing its 07/31/2023 earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, September 7th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.15 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Limoneira (NASDAQ:LMNR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 6th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $48.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.44 million. Limoneira had a net margin of 10.15% and a negative return on equity of 1.79%. On average, analysts expect Limoneira to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Limoneira Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of LMNR opened at $15.45 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $277.79 million, a P/E ratio of 15.77 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.18. Limoneira has a 52 week low of $11.00 and a 52 week high of $17.90.

Limoneira Announces Dividend

Institutional Trading of Limoneira

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 11th were paid a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 10th. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.94%. Limoneira’s payout ratio is currently 30.61%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Limoneira by 286.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,048,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,314,000 after purchasing an additional 777,178 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Limoneira by 0.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 739,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,858,000 after purchasing an additional 2,262 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Limoneira by 3.2% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 638,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,634,000 after purchasing an additional 19,885 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Limoneira by 123.2% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 321,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,008,000 after buying an additional 177,676 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Limoneira in the second quarter valued at approximately $3,862,000. 56.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently weighed in on LMNR. TheStreet cut shares of Limoneira from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, August 18th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Limoneira in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

About Limoneira

Limoneira Company operates as an agribusiness and real estate development company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three divisions: Agribusiness, Rental Operations, and Real Estate Development. It grows, processes, packs, markets, and sells lemons. The company also grows avocado, oranges, and specialty citrus and other crops, including Moro blood oranges, Cara Cara oranges, Minneola tangelos, Star Ruby grapefruit, pummelos, pistachios, and wine grapes.

