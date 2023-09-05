LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ) Rating Lowered to Buy at StockNews.com

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Sunday.

Separately, Robert W. Baird reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of LKQ in a research report on Monday, August 28th.

LKQ Stock Performance

LKQ stock opened at $52.87 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $55.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 2.03. The stock has a market cap of $14.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.17 and a beta of 1.35. LKQ has a fifty-two week low of $46.20 and a fifty-two week high of $59.38.

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The auto parts company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $3.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.46 billion. LKQ had a net margin of 7.80% and a return on equity of 18.65%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.09 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that LKQ will post 4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other LKQ news, Director Meg Divitto sold 2,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.16, for a total value of $124,568.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,607 shares in the company, valued at $845,275.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.55% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On LKQ

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of LKQ by 0.6% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,096,883 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $119,019,000 after acquiring an additional 12,111 shares during the period. Commerce Bank boosted its stake in LKQ by 7.4% during the first quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 22,293 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,265,000 after acquiring an additional 1,535 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in LKQ by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 77,324 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $4,130,000 after purchasing an additional 5,158 shares during the period. Aviva PLC grew its holdings in LKQ by 43.5% in the fourth quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 433,682 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $9,627,000 after purchasing an additional 131,487 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Resource Council grew its holdings in LKQ by 243.3% in the first quarter. Advisor Resource Council now owns 13,814 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $780,000 after purchasing an additional 9,790 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.67% of the company’s stock.

LKQ Company Profile

LKQ Corporation engages in the distribution of replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles and specialty vehicle aftermarket products and accessories. It operates through four segments: Wholesale-North America, Europe, Specialty, and Self Service. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, and lights, as well as automotive glass products, such as windshields; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines; transmissions; door assemblies; sheet metal products, such as trunk lids, fenders, and hoods; lights and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries.

Featured Stories

