Madison Square Garden Entertainment (NYSE:MSGE) Price Target Cut to $36.00

Madison Square Garden Entertainment (NYSE:MSGE – Free Report) had its price objective trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $40.00 to $36.00 in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Guggenheim raised their target price on shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Bank of America started coverage on Madison Square Garden Entertainment in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. They issued a buy rating and a $41.00 price target on the stock. Macquarie initiated coverage on Madison Square Garden Entertainment in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. They set an outperform rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Madison Square Garden Entertainment in a research report on Friday, August 11th. They issued a neutral rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment in a research report on Friday, May 26th. They set a neutral rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $42.75.

Madison Square Garden Entertainment Trading Down 3.4 %

MSGE stock opened at $31.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.79, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.55. Madison Square Garden Entertainment has a 1-year low of $28.09 and a 1-year high of $40.81. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $33.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.53.

Madison Square Garden Entertainment (NYSE:MSGE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 18th. The company reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.63) by $0.16. The business had revenue of $147.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $140.52 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Madison Square Garden Entertainment will post 1.13 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Madison Square Garden Entertainment

In other news, insider Thomas Charles Dolan purchased 322,580 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $31.00 per share, for a total transaction of $9,999,980.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 369,708 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,460,948. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Madison Square Garden Entertainment news, insider Thomas Charles Dolan purchased 322,580 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $31.00 per share, with a total value of $9,999,980.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 369,708 shares in the company, valued at $11,460,948. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Entertainment Co. Sphere sold 6,877,553 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.76, for a total value of $204,675,977.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,143,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $301,883,594.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Madison Square Garden Entertainment

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MSGE. Westside Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 46.1% in the second quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 71.4% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 853 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment during the 1st quarter worth approximately $62,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 40.1% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 515 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 57.5% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 3,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 1,202 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.02% of the company’s stock.

Madison Square Garden Entertainment Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. engages in live entertainment business. The company produces, presents, and hosts live entertainment events, including concerts, sports events, and other live events, such as family shows, performing arts events, and special events. Its operations include a collection of venues, the entertainment and sports bookings business, and the Christmas Spectacular Starring the Radio City Rockettes production.

Featured Stories

