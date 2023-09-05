Malibu Boats, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBUU) Forecasted to Post Q1 2024 Earnings of $0.80 Per Share

Malibu Boats, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBUU – Free Report) – Stock analysts at B. Riley decreased their Q1 2024 earnings per share estimates for Malibu Boats in a report released on Wednesday, August 30th. B. Riley analyst E. Wold now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.80 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.47. B. Riley has a “Neutral” rating and a $59.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Malibu Boats’ current full-year earnings is $5.86 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Malibu Boats’ Q2 2024 earnings at $1.05 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $5.59 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.93 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $1.19 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $1.99 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $2.16 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $6.28 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. Raymond James cut their price target on Malibu Boats from $74.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. StockNews.com lowered Malibu Boats from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 25th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Malibu Boats from $72.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. TheStreet lowered Malibu Boats from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 29th. Finally, DA Davidson cut their price target on Malibu Boats from $64.00 to $53.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.86.

NASDAQ:MBUU opened at $50.12 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a PE ratio of 9.91 and a beta of 1.61. Malibu Boats has a twelve month low of $46.30 and a twelve month high of $65.45.

Malibu Boats (NASDAQ:MBUU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 29th. The company reported $2.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.72. The business had revenue of $372.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $327.79 million. Malibu Boats had a return on equity of 32.27% and a net margin of 7.53%. Malibu Boats’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.35 earnings per share.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in Malibu Boats by 58.3% during the second quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 1,649,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,730,000 after acquiring an additional 607,000 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Malibu Boats during the second quarter worth $9,260,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in Malibu Boats by 27.6% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 424,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,925,000 after acquiring an additional 91,964 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Malibu Boats by 374.2% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 102,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,448,000 after acquiring an additional 80,654 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Malibu Boats by 6.7% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 852,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,006,000 after acquiring an additional 53,487 shares in the last quarter. 91.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Malibu Boats, Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, markets, and sells a range of recreational powerboats. It operates through three segments: Malibu, Saltwater Fishing, and Cobalt. The company provides performance sport boats, and sterndrive and outboard boats under the Malibu, Axis, Pursuit, Maverick, Cobia, Pathfinder, Hewes, and Cobalt brands.

