Midwest Energy Emissions Corp. Expected to Post Q3 2023 Earnings of $0.00 Per Share (OTCMKTS:MEEC)

Midwest Energy Emissions Corp. (OTCMKTS:MEEC – Free Report) – Research analysts at Zacks Small Cap lowered their Q3 2023 earnings estimates for shares of Midwest Energy Emissions in a report released on Friday, September 1st. Zacks Small Cap analyst S. Ralston now forecasts that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $0.00 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.01. The consensus estimate for Midwest Energy Emissions’ current full-year earnings is $0.02 per share. Zacks Small Cap also issued estimates for Midwest Energy Emissions’ Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.01) EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.03 EPS.

Midwest Energy Emissions (OTCMKTS:MEEC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 16th. The industrial products company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $4.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.20 million.

Shares of OTCMKTS:MEEC opened at $0.25 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.36. Midwest Energy Emissions has a 12-month low of $0.20 and a 12-month high of $0.53.

Midwest Energy Emissions Corp., an environmental services and technology company, engages in developing and delivering solutions to the power industry in the United States and internationally. It provides mercury capture solutions. Its Sorbent Enhancement Additive (SEA) technology provides total mercury control with solutions that are based on a thorough scientific understanding of actual and probable interactions involved in mercury capture in coal-fired flue gas.

