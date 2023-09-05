Mizuho Boosts VMware (NYSE:VMW) Price Target to $165.00

VMware (NYSE:VMW – Free Report) had its target price increased by Mizuho from $158.00 to $165.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on VMware from $125.00 to $134.00 in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on VMware from $139.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. UBS Group boosted their target price on VMware from $161.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. Monness Crespi & Hardt lowered VMware from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, August 28th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered VMware from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, VMware currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $160.25.

VMware Trading Down 2.8 %

Shares of VMW stock opened at $164.10 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.06. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $156.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $136.20. VMware has a 12-month low of $103.55 and a 12-month high of $170.19. The firm has a market cap of $70.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.58 and a beta of 0.72.

VMware (NYSE:VMW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 31st. The virtualization software provider reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.12. VMware had a return on equity of 136.46% and a net margin of 10.48%. The firm had revenue of $3.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.45 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.99 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that VMware will post 4.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at VMware

In other VMware news, EVP Jean Pierre Brulard sold 3,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.51, for a total transaction of $509,436.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 103,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,703,596.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 40.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group grew its holdings in shares of VMware by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 2,922 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $420,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the period. CTC Alternative Strategies Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of VMware during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $963,000. Comerica Bank purchased a new position in shares of VMware during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $7,852,000. BOKF NA purchased a new position in shares of VMware during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of VMware by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 386,433 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $55,527,000 after acquiring an additional 24,731 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.70% of the company’s stock.

VMware Company Profile

VMware, Inc provides software solutions in the areas of modern applications, cloud management and infrastructure, networking, security, and workspaces in the United States and internationally. It offers VMware multi-cloud solutions, including VMware vSphere, a data center infrastructure that provides the fundamental compute layer; and vSAN and VxRail, which offers holistic data storage and protection options to applications running on vSphere; as well as VMware Cloud Foundation, a cloud platform that combines its vSphere, vSAN, and NSX with VMware Aria Cloud Management into an integrated stack that delivers ready cloud infrastructure for private and public clouds.

