MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) PT Raised to $471.00 at Sanford C. Bernstein

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Free Report) had its target price hoisted by equities researchers at Sanford C. Bernstein from $424.00 to $471.00 in a report issued on Sunday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Sanford C. Bernstein’s target price indicates a potential upside of 19.88% from the company’s previous close.

MDB has been the topic of a number of other reports. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of MongoDB in a report on Friday, June 2nd. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on MongoDB from $430.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. 22nd Century Group reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of MongoDB in a report on Monday, June 26th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on MongoDB from $420.00 to $430.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Capital One Financial assumed coverage on MongoDB in a research note on Monday, June 26th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $396.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, MongoDB currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $407.39.

Get MongoDB alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on MongoDB

MongoDB Trading Up 3.0 %

Insider Activity

MDB opened at $392.88 on Friday. MongoDB has a 52 week low of $135.15 and a 52 week high of $439.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $390.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $306.34. The company has a market capitalization of $27.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -113.55 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 4.19, a current ratio of 4.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44.

In other news, CAO Thomas Bull sold 516 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $406.78, for a total value of $209,898.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 17,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,992,548.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CAO Thomas Bull sold 516 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $406.78, for a total value of $209,898.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 17,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,992,548.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CRO Cedric Pech sold 360 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $406.79, for a total value of $146,444.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now directly owns 37,156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,114,689.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 76,551 shares of company stock valued at $31,143,942 in the last quarter. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On MongoDB

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MongoDB in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MongoDB in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC grew its position in shares of MongoDB by 131.0% in the second quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 67 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of MongoDB in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S purchased a new stake in shares of MongoDB in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 88.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About MongoDB

(Get Free Report)

MongoDB, Inc provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company offers MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premise, or in a hybrid environment; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for MongoDB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MongoDB and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.