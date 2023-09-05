Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR) Receives $48.90 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the eleven research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $48.90.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on MUR shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Murphy Oil in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Murphy Oil from $47.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Murphy Oil from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 14th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Murphy Oil from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Murphy Oil from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 28th.

Murphy Oil stock opened at $46.47 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $42.10 and a 200-day moving average of $38.89. Murphy Oil has a one year low of $31.90 and a one year high of $51.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The company has a market cap of $7.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.19 and a beta of 2.39.

Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.05. Murphy Oil had a net margin of 25.86% and a return on equity of 15.09%. The company had revenue of $814.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $779.77 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.93 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Murphy Oil will post 4.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 14th were issued a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 11th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.37%. Murphy Oil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.03%.

In other news, VP John B. Gardner sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.95, for a total transaction of $429,500.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 19,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $854,490.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, VP John B. Gardner sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.95, for a total transaction of $429,500.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 19,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $854,490.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert Madison Murphy sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.30, for a total transaction of $4,330,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,499,831 shares in the company, valued at $64,942,682.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Murphy Oil during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Murphy Oil during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Quent Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Murphy Oil by 70.5% during the 2nd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 885 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Murphy Oil by 68.2% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 900 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Murphy Oil during the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.30% of the company’s stock.

Murphy Oil Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an oil and natural gas exploration and production company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was formerly known as Murphy Corporation and changed its name to Murphy Oil Corporation in 1964.

