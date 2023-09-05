NanoViricides (NYSE:NNVC) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of NanoViricides (NYSE:NNVC – Free Report) in a report released on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.
NanoViricides Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE:NNVC opened at $1.45 on Monday. NanoViricides has a 1 year low of $1.04 and a 1 year high of $2.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.88 million, a P/E ratio of -2.46 and a beta of 1.17. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.30.
Institutional Trading of NanoViricides
A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of NanoViricides by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 78,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 7,506 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in NanoViricides by 114.5% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 17,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 9,314 shares during the period. Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new position in NanoViricides in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in NanoViricides by 59.1% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 67,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 25,012 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in NanoViricides by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 458,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $792,000 after acquiring an additional 30,194 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.61% of the company’s stock.
About NanoViricides
NanoViricides, Inc is a development stage company, which engages in the development of nanomedicine drugs against viruses. It focuses on anti-viral therapeutics and is seeking to add to its existing portfolio of products through its internal discovery and clinical development programs. The company was founded by Anil R.
