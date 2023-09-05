National Bank Financial Brokers Decrease Earnings Estimates for Laurentian Bank of Canada (TSE:LB)

Laurentian Bank of Canada (TSE:LB – Free Report) – Stock analysts at National Bank Financial cut their Q4 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, August 31st. National Bank Financial analyst G. Dechaine now forecasts that the company will earn $1.18 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.24. National Bank Financial has a “Outperform Market Weight” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Laurentian Bank of Canada’s current full-year earnings is $5.04 per share.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on LB. National Bankshares dropped their price objective on Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$51.00 to C$45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. CIBC lowered their target price on Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$60.00 to C$54.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. TD Securities lowered their target price on Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$48.00 to C$45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Barclays lowered their target price on Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$44.00 to C$42.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, Raymond James set a C$36.00 target price on Laurentian Bank of Canada and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$41.25.

Laurentian Bank of Canada Stock Performance

TSE LB opened at C$36.29 on Monday. Laurentian Bank of Canada has a fifty-two week low of C$28.23 and a fifty-two week high of C$48.23. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$38.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$34.55. The stock has a market cap of C$1.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.20.

Laurentian Bank of Canada Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.18%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. Laurentian Bank of Canada’s payout ratio is 40.52%.

About Laurentian Bank of Canada

Laurentian Bank of Canada, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial services to personal, business, and institutional customers in Canada and the United States. It operates through three segments: Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Capital Markets. The Personal Banking segment offers financial services, such as financial advisory services to financial intermediaries; and operates digital direct-to-customer platform to retail clients.

