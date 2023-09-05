National Bank of Canada (TSE:NA) Expected to Earn FY2023 Earnings of $9.41 Per Share

National Bank of Canada (TSE:NA – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Cormark lowered their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for National Bank of Canada in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, August 31st. Cormark analyst L. Persaud now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings of $9.41 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $9.59. Cormark currently has a “Market Perform” rating and a $107.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for National Bank of Canada’s current full-year earnings is $10.08 per share. Cormark also issued estimates for National Bank of Canada’s Q4 2023 earnings at $2.29 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $2.46 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $2.43 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $2.33 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $2.40 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $9.68 EPS.

Get National Bank of Canada alerts:

NA has been the topic of a number of other reports. Scotiabank cut their target price on National Bank of Canada from C$107.00 to C$105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on National Bank of Canada from C$102.00 to C$105.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. CSFB cut their target price on National Bank of Canada from C$112.00 to C$108.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. Desjardins cut their target price on National Bank of Canada from C$105.00 to C$103.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. Finally, CIBC lowered their price target on National Bank of Canada from C$108.00 to C$106.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$105.13.

National Bank of Canada Stock Up 0.8 %

TSE NA opened at C$94.88 on Monday. National Bank of Canada has a twelve month low of C$82.16 and a twelve month high of C$104.83. The firm has a market capitalization of C$32.06 billion, a PE ratio of 10.19, a P/E/G ratio of 17.04 and a beta of 1.10. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$100.01 and its 200 day moving average is C$99.20.

National Bank of Canada Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 25th will be given a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.30%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 22nd. National Bank of Canada’s payout ratio is 43.82%.

About National Bank of Canada

(Get Free Report)

National Bank of Canada provides various financial products and services to retail, commercial, corporate, and institutional clients in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segments: Personal and Commercial, Wealth Management, Financial Markets, and U.S. Specialty Finance and International.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for National Bank of Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Bank of Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.