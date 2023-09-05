National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) Receives $40.60 Consensus PT from Analysts

National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Reduce” from the twelve brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have issued a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $40.60.

NSA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Truist Financial lowered their price target on National Storage Affiliates Trust from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 29th. Bank of America downgraded shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $48.00 to $38.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $47.00 to $35.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from $41.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 24th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust stock opened at $33.96 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. The company has a market capitalization of $3.03 billion, a PE ratio of 32.65, a PEG ratio of 6.89 and a beta of 0.71. National Storage Affiliates Trust has a 12 month low of $30.91 and a 12 month high of $52.53.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be issued a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. National Storage Affiliates Trust’s payout ratio is 215.39%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NSA. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 14.6% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 5,869 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $368,000 after purchasing an additional 746 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 5.3% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 4,045 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $254,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in National Storage Affiliates Trust during the first quarter worth $227,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 64.4% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 36,028 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,298,000 after acquiring an additional 14,107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 236,485 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $14,842,000 after acquiring an additional 6,140 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.63% of the company’s stock.

National Storage Affiliates Trust is a real estate investment trust headquartered in Greenwood Village, Colorado, focused on the ownership, operation and acquisition of self storage properties predominantly located within the top 100 metropolitan statistical areas throughout the United States. As of June 30, 2023, the Company held ownership interests in and operated 1,117 self storage properties located in 42 states and Puerto Rico with approximately 72.8 million rentable square feet.

