Navidea Biopharmaceuticals (NYSE:NAVB) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Navidea Biopharmaceuticals (NYSE:NAVB – Free Report) in a report published on Saturday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Navidea Biopharmaceuticals stock opened at $0.08 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.21 million, a P/E ratio of -0.28 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.17. Navidea Biopharmaceuticals has a one year low of $0.06 and a one year high of $0.35.

Navidea Biopharmaceuticals (NYSE:NAVB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Navidea Biopharmaceuticals

About Navidea Biopharmaceuticals

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Navidea Biopharmaceuticals by 264.5% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 238,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 172,800 shares during the period. Allred Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Navidea Biopharmaceuticals by 78.4% in the second quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC now owns 293,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 129,100 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Navidea Biopharmaceuticals by 1,631.1% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 412,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 388,900 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.75% of the company’s stock.

Navidea Biopharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of precision immunodiagnostic agents and immunotherapeutics. It operates in two segments, Diagnostic Substances and Therapeutic Development Programs. The company develops Manocept platform to target the CD206 mannose receptor expressed on activated macrophages for a range of diagnostic modalities, including single photon emission computed tomography, positron emission tomography (PET), gamma-scanning, and intra-operative and/or optical-fluorescence detection, as well as delivery of therapeutic compounds that target macrophages, and immune-and inflammation-involved diseases.

