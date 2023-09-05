New Concept Energy (NYSE:GBR) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of New Concept Energy (NYSE:GBR – Free Report) in a research report released on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of New Concept Energy from a c rating to a d rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th.

Get New Concept Energy alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on New Concept Energy

New Concept Energy Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:GBR opened at $1.14 on Monday. New Concept Energy has a fifty-two week low of $0.91 and a fifty-two week high of $2.00. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.11.

New Concept Energy (NYSE:GBR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. New Concept Energy had a net margin of 24.50% and a return on equity of 1.07%. The business had revenue of $0.04 million for the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GBR. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of New Concept Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $95,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of New Concept Energy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of New Concept Energy by 129.4% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 24,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 13,576 shares during the period.

About New Concept Energy

(Get Free Report)

New Concept Energy, Inc engages in real estate rental business. The company owns approximately 190 acres of land located in Parkersburg West Virginia. It also provides advisory and management services for an independent oil and gas company. The company was formerly known as CabelTel International Corporation and changed its name to New Concept Energy, Inc in May 2008.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for New Concept Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Concept Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.