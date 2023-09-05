New Concept Energy (NYSE:GBR) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of New Concept Energy (NYSE:GBR – Free Report) in a research report released on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.
Separately, TheStreet cut shares of New Concept Energy from a c rating to a d rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th.
New Concept Energy (NYSE:GBR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. New Concept Energy had a net margin of 24.50% and a return on equity of 1.07%. The business had revenue of $0.04 million for the quarter.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GBR. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of New Concept Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $95,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of New Concept Energy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of New Concept Energy by 129.4% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 24,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 13,576 shares during the period.
New Concept Energy, Inc engages in real estate rental business. The company owns approximately 190 acres of land located in Parkersburg West Virginia. It also provides advisory and management services for an independent oil and gas company. The company was formerly known as CabelTel International Corporation and changed its name to New Concept Energy, Inc in May 2008.
