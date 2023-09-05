Novan (NASDAQ:NOVN) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Novan (NASDAQ:NOVN – Free Report) in a research report report published on Monday. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on NOVN. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Novan from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Brookline Capital Management downgraded shares of Novan from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, June 15th.

NASDAQ NOVN opened at $0.05 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.27 million, a PE ratio of -0.03 and a beta of -0.06. The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.20 and a 200 day moving average of $0.82. Novan has a 1 year low of $0.08 and a 1 year high of $3.33.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp grew its stake in Novan by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 54,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,000 after acquiring an additional 4,592 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Novan by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 789,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,112,000 after acquiring an additional 8,899 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Novan during the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Novan during the 1st quarter valued at about $113,000. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Novan by 20.6% during the 1st quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 187,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,000 after acquiring an additional 32,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.51% of the company’s stock.

Novan, Inc, a medical dermatology company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapeutic products for skin diseases. Its clinical stage dermatology drug candidates include SB204, a topical monotherapy for the treatment of acne vulgaris; SB206, a topical anti-viral gel for the treatment of viral skin infections; SB208, a topical broad-spectrum anti-fungal gel for the treatment of fungal infections of the skin and nails, including athlete's foot and fungal nail infections; and SB414, a topical cream-based gel product candidate for the treatment of inflammatory skin diseases.

