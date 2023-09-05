OncoCyte (NASDAQ:OCX) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of OncoCyte (NASDAQ:OCX – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the stock.

OCX has been the subject of a number of other reports. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of OncoCyte from $9.00 to $4.25 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Benchmark lowered their price objective on shares of OncoCyte from $9.00 to $5.00 and set a “speculative buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.31.

Shares of OncoCyte stock opened at $3.47 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $3.77 and a 200-day moving average of $4.18. OncoCyte has a 1-year low of $3.30 and a 1-year high of $19.28.

OncoCyte (NASDAQ:OCX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported ($1.07) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.60) by $1.53. The firm had revenue of $0.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.60 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that OncoCyte will post -3.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. DCF Advisers LLC increased its position in OncoCyte by 107.0% in the 1st quarter. DCF Advisers LLC now owns 25,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 13,000 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of OncoCyte during the first quarter worth $25,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of OncoCyte by 5.7% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 460,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $686,000 after buying an additional 24,964 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of OncoCyte during the second quarter worth $25,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of OncoCyte by 58.1% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 108,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 40,000 shares during the period.

OncoCyte Corporation, a molecular diagnostics company, research, develops, and commercializes proprietary laboratory-developed tests for the detection of cancer in the United States and internationally. The company offers DetermaRx, a molecular test for early-stage adenocarcinoma of the lung; and DetermaIO, a proprietary gene expression assay.

