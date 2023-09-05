Oncternal Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONCT) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Oncternal Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONCT – Free Report) in a research report report published on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

Oncternal Therapeutics Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of ONCT opened at $0.30 on Monday. Oncternal Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $0.26 and a 12-month high of $1.33. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.45. The stock has a market cap of $17.70 million, a PE ratio of -0.39 and a beta of 1.54.

Oncternal Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONCT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $0.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.21 million. Oncternal Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 75.67% and a negative net margin of 4,985.85%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Oncternal Therapeutics will post -0.62 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Oncternal Therapeutics

Oncternal Therapeutics Company Profile

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ONCT. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Oncternal Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $585,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Oncternal Therapeutics by 9.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,325,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,232,000 after buying an additional 192,189 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Oncternal Therapeutics by 44.4% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 543,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $756,000 after buying an additional 167,268 shares during the period. Mirabella Financial Services LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Oncternal Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Oncternal Therapeutics by 1,373.8% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 166,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,000 after buying an additional 155,014 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.05% of the company’s stock.

Oncternal Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of oncology therapies for cancers with critical unmet medical needs. The company's clinical pipeline includes zilovertamab, a humanized monoclonal antibody that binds to receptor-tyrosine kinase-like Orphan Receptor 1 (ROR1); and ONCT-216, a small molecule inhibiting the biological activity of ETS-family transcription factor oncoproteins, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial.

