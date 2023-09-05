Oncternal Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONCT) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Oncternal Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONCT – Free Report) in a research report report published on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.
Oncternal Therapeutics Stock Up 0.0 %
Shares of ONCT opened at $0.30 on Monday. Oncternal Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $0.26 and a 12-month high of $1.33. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.45. The stock has a market cap of $17.70 million, a PE ratio of -0.39 and a beta of 1.54.
Oncternal Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONCT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $0.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.21 million. Oncternal Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 75.67% and a negative net margin of 4,985.85%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Oncternal Therapeutics will post -0.62 EPS for the current year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Oncternal Therapeutics
Oncternal Therapeutics Company Profile
Oncternal Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of oncology therapies for cancers with critical unmet medical needs. The company's clinical pipeline includes zilovertamab, a humanized monoclonal antibody that binds to receptor-tyrosine kinase-like Orphan Receptor 1 (ROR1); and ONCT-216, a small molecule inhibiting the biological activity of ETS-family transcription factor oncoproteins, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial.
