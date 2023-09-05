Photronics (PLAB) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Photronics (NASDAQ:PLAB – Get Free Report) is scheduled to release its 07/31/2023 earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, September 6th. Analysts expect Photronics to post earnings of $0.52 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Photronics Trading Up 1.8 %

NASDAQ:PLAB opened at $24.19 on Tuesday. Photronics has a one year low of $13.86 and a one year high of $26.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 3.59 and a current ratio of 3.89. The firm has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.16 and a beta of 1.18. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.24.

Institutional Trading of Photronics

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PLAB. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Photronics by 201.5% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,022 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 683 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Photronics by 587.5% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,427 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 2,074 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Photronics by 77.5% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,798 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,222 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Photronics during the first quarter worth $59,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its holdings in Photronics by 3,942.6% during the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 7,398 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $126,000 after buying an additional 7,215 shares in the last quarter. 83.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently commented on PLAB. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Photronics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 25th. Northland Securities boosted their price target on shares of Photronics from $18.00 to $21.00 in a report on Thursday, May 25th.

Photronics Company Profile

Photronics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of photomask products and services in the United States, Taiwan, China, Korea, Europe, and internationally. The company offers photomasks that are used in the manufacture of integrated circuits and flat panel displays (FPDs); and to transfer circuit patterns onto semiconductor wafers, FDP substrates, and various types of electrical and optical components.

