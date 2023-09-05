Planet Labs PBC (PL) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Planet Labs PBC (NYSE:PL – Get Free Report) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, September 7th. Analysts expect Planet Labs PBC to post earnings of ($0.15) per share for the quarter. Planet Labs PBC has set its FY 2024 guidance at EPS and its Q2 2024 guidance at EPS.Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Planet Labs PBC (NYSE:PL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 8th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $52.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.98 million. Planet Labs PBC had a negative return on equity of 25.95% and a negative net margin of 74.60%. On average, analysts expect Planet Labs PBC to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE PL opened at $3.33 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $919.18 million, a PE ratio of -5.84 and a beta of 0.51. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $3.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.80. Planet Labs PBC has a fifty-two week low of $3.00 and a fifty-two week high of $7.51.

PL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Westpark Capital lowered their price target on Planet Labs PBC from $7.00 to $6.00 in a report on Friday, June 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Planet Labs PBC from $6.00 to $5.00 in a report on Monday, June 12th. Benchmark lowered their price target on Planet Labs PBC from $8.00 to $6.50 in a report on Friday, June 9th. Finally, Northland Securities lowered their price target on Planet Labs PBC from $12.00 to $7.00 in a report on Friday, June 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Planet Labs PBC presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.60.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Planet Labs PBC by 175.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,887,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,702,000 after acquiring an additional 10,759,901 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of Planet Labs PBC in the first quarter worth $23,671,000. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Planet Labs PBC by 580.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,064,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,598,000 after acquiring an additional 3,467,126 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Planet Labs PBC by 352.8% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,418,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,144,000 after acquiring an additional 1,105,535 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Planet Labs PBC in the first quarter worth $4,657,000. Institutional investors own 42.36% of the company’s stock.

Planet Labs PBC designs, constructs, and launches constellations of satellites with the intent of providing high cadence geospatial data delivered to customers through an online platform worldwide. The company offers planet monitoring, basemap, tasking, apps, variables, hyperspectral, analytic feeds, and platform, as well as planet professional services including launch program, architectural workshop, planet training, integration and data services, and quick start services; and technical support services, which includes planet help center, developer resource center, and planet community and university.

