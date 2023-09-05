PolyMet Mining (NYSEAMERICAN:PLM) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of PolyMet Mining (NYSEAMERICAN:PLM – Get Free Report) (TSE:POM) in a research note issued on Sunday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

NYSEAMERICAN:PLM opened at $2.09 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.44. PolyMet Mining has a one year low of $0.75 and a one year high of $3.43. The company has a market cap of $406.38 million, a PE ratio of -9.09 and a beta of 0.55.

PolyMet Mining (NYSEAMERICAN:PLM – Get Free Report) (TSE:POM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The basic materials company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of PolyMet Mining by 13.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 407,182 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,120,000 after acquiring an additional 49,093 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of PolyMet Mining by 88.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 134,604 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $289,000 after acquiring an additional 63,021 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of PolyMet Mining by 13.3% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 133,184 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 15,653 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in PolyMet Mining by 3.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 131,643 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $552,000 after buying an additional 4,636 shares during the period. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in PolyMet Mining during the second quarter valued at about $88,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.09% of the company’s stock.

PolyMet Mining Corp., through its subsidiary, Poly Met Mining, Inc, engages in the exploration and development of natural resource properties. Its primary mineral property is the NorthMet project, a polymetallic project that hosts copper, nickel, cobalt, platinum, palladium, gold, and silver mineralization covering an area of approximately 5,980 acres located in northeastern Minnesota, the United States.

