PolyMet Mining (NYSEAMERICAN:PLM) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of PolyMet Mining (NYSEAMERICAN:PLM – Get Free Report) (TSE:POM) in a research note issued on Sunday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the basic materials company’s stock.
NYSEAMERICAN:PLM opened at $2.09 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.44. PolyMet Mining has a one year low of $0.75 and a one year high of $3.43. The company has a market cap of $406.38 million, a PE ratio of -9.09 and a beta of 0.55.
PolyMet Mining (NYSEAMERICAN:PLM – Get Free Report) (TSE:POM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The basic materials company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter.
PolyMet Mining Corp., through its subsidiary, Poly Met Mining, Inc, engages in the exploration and development of natural resource properties. Its primary mineral property is the NorthMet project, a polymetallic project that hosts copper, nickel, cobalt, platinum, palladium, gold, and silver mineralization covering an area of approximately 5,980 acres located in northeastern Minnesota, the United States.
