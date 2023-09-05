Q1 2024 Earnings Estimate for TopBuild Corp. Issued By Zacks Research (NYSE:BLD)

TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Zacks Research raised their Q1 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of TopBuild in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, August 31st. Zacks Research analyst S. Mukherjee now anticipates that the construction company will post earnings per share of $4.30 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $4.26. The consensus estimate for TopBuild’s current full-year earnings is $18.16 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for TopBuild’s Q2 2024 earnings at $4.81 EPS and Q3 2024 earnings at $4.58 EPS.

TopBuild (NYSE:BLD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The construction company reported $5.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.30 by $0.95. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. TopBuild had a return on equity of 29.75% and a net margin of 11.61%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.43 earnings per share.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $320.00 price target on shares of TopBuild in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Loop Capital boosted their price target on TopBuild from $225.00 to $285.00 in a report on Friday, June 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on TopBuild from $224.00 to $314.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on TopBuild from $262.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 13th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on TopBuild in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $281.00.

TopBuild Stock Performance

BLD stock opened at $296.56 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $277.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $233.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market cap of $9.42 billion, a PE ratio of 15.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.60. TopBuild has a 1-year low of $140.66 and a 1-year high of $307.54.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On TopBuild

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of TopBuild by 167.1% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 211 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in shares of TopBuild by 85.9% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 264 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in shares of TopBuild by 118.0% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 279 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in shares of TopBuild by 152.3% in the first quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 381 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the period. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new stake in shares of TopBuild in the first quarter valued at approximately $115,000. 95.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other TopBuild news, CEO Robert M. Buck sold 4,473 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.04, for a total transaction of $1,073,698.92. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 78,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,802,333.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Robert Jeffrey Franklin sold 776 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $296.88, for a total value of $230,378.88. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 15,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,472,497.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert M. Buck sold 4,473 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.04, for a total value of $1,073,698.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 78,330 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,802,333.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 12,049 shares of company stock valued at $3,337,580 over the last 90 days. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

TopBuild Company Profile

TopBuild Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation and distribution of insulation and other building material products to the construction industry. The company operates in two segments, Installation and Specialty Distribution. It provides insulation products and accessories, glass and windows, rain gutters, afterpaint products, fireproofing products, garage doors, fireplaces, closet shelving, roofing materials, and other products; and insulation installation services.

Further Reading

