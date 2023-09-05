Q1 2024 EPS Estimates for Deere & Company Lowered by Analyst (NYSE:DE)

Posted by on Sep 5th, 2023

Deere & Company (NYSE:DEFree Report) – Analysts at Zacks Research cut their Q1 2024 earnings estimates for shares of Deere & Company in a note issued to investors on Friday, September 1st. Zacks Research analyst M. Das now forecasts that the industrial products company will post earnings of $5.32 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $5.72. The consensus estimate for Deere & Company’s current full-year earnings is $33.59 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Deere & Company’s Q2 2024 earnings at $8.95 EPS and Q3 2024 earnings at $7.98 EPS.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DEGet Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 18th. The industrial products company reported $10.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.22 by $1.98. The company had revenue of $14.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.14 billion. Deere & Company had a net margin of 16.36% and a return on equity of 46.15%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $6.16 EPS.

DE has been the subject of several other research reports. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $512.00 to $445.00 in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $455.00 to $418.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $537.00 to $517.00 in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $383.00 to $408.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $493.00 to $460.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 21st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Deere & Company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $458.53.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on DE

Deere & Company Stock Performance

Shares of Deere & Company stock opened at $418.90 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $417.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $399.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $120.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.38, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.07. Deere & Company has a 52 week low of $328.62 and a 52 week high of $450.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 1.98.

Institutional Trading of Deere & Company

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in DE. Retirement Group LLC boosted its position in Deere & Company by 264.7% in the second quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 62 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. boosted its position in Deere & Company by 1,475.0% in the first quarter. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. now owns 63 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new position in shares of Deere & Company during the second quarter worth $27,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Deere & Company during the first quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Lansing Street Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 1,725.0% during the first quarter. Lansing Street Advisors now owns 73 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.27% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Deere & Company

In other news, insider Pentz Markwart Von sold 27,933 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $381.59, for a total transaction of $10,658,953.47. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 57,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,794,512.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Pentz Markwart Von sold 27,933 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $381.59, for a total transaction of $10,658,953.47. Following the sale, the insider now owns 57,115 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,794,512.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO John C. May II sold 52,967 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $416.02, for a total transaction of $22,035,331.34. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 109,126 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,398,598.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 85,580 shares of company stock valued at $34,799,115. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Deere & Company Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be issued a dividend of $1.35 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. This is a boost from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.29%. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.78%.

About Deere & Company

(Get Free Report)

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides mid-size tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters, harvesting front-end equipment, sugarcane loaders, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

Further Reading

Earnings History and Estimates for Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Receive News & Ratings for Deere & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deere & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.