Q1 2024 EPS Estimates for Deere & Company Lowered by Analyst (NYSE:DE)

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) – Analysts at Zacks Research cut their Q1 2024 earnings estimates for shares of Deere & Company in a note issued to investors on Friday, September 1st. Zacks Research analyst M. Das now forecasts that the industrial products company will post earnings of $5.32 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $5.72. The consensus estimate for Deere & Company’s current full-year earnings is $33.59 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Deere & Company’s Q2 2024 earnings at $8.95 EPS and Q3 2024 earnings at $7.98 EPS.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 18th. The industrial products company reported $10.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.22 by $1.98. The company had revenue of $14.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.14 billion. Deere & Company had a net margin of 16.36% and a return on equity of 46.15%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $6.16 EPS.

DE has been the subject of several other research reports. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $512.00 to $445.00 in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $455.00 to $418.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $537.00 to $517.00 in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $383.00 to $408.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $493.00 to $460.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 21st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Deere & Company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $458.53.

Deere & Company Stock Performance

Shares of Deere & Company stock opened at $418.90 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $417.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $399.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $120.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.38, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.07. Deere & Company has a 52 week low of $328.62 and a 52 week high of $450.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 1.98.

Institutional Trading of Deere & Company

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in DE. Retirement Group LLC boosted its position in Deere & Company by 264.7% in the second quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 62 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. boosted its position in Deere & Company by 1,475.0% in the first quarter. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. now owns 63 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new position in shares of Deere & Company during the second quarter worth $27,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Deere & Company during the first quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Lansing Street Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 1,725.0% during the first quarter. Lansing Street Advisors now owns 73 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.27% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Deere & Company

In other news, insider Pentz Markwart Von sold 27,933 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $381.59, for a total transaction of $10,658,953.47. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 57,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,794,512.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Pentz Markwart Von sold 27,933 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $381.59, for a total transaction of $10,658,953.47. Following the sale, the insider now owns 57,115 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,794,512.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO John C. May II sold 52,967 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $416.02, for a total transaction of $22,035,331.34. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 109,126 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,398,598.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 85,580 shares of company stock valued at $34,799,115. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Deere & Company Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be issued a dividend of $1.35 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. This is a boost from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.29%. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.78%.

About Deere & Company

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides mid-size tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters, harvesting front-end equipment, sugarcane loaders, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

