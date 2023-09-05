Q1 2024 EPS Estimates for Pacira BioSciences, Inc. Lifted by Analyst (NASDAQ:PCRX)

Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX – Free Report) – Research analysts at Zacks Research increased their Q1 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Pacira BioSciences in a report released on Friday, September 1st. Zacks Research analyst E. Bagri now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.68 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.64. The consensus estimate for Pacira BioSciences’ current full-year earnings is $2.44 per share.

Pacira BioSciences (NASDAQ:PCRX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.02. Pacira BioSciences had a positive return on equity of 11.56% and a negative net margin of 0.68%. The company had revenue of $169.47 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $175.64 million.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Pacira BioSciences from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Pacira BioSciences in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Cowen upgraded Pacira BioSciences from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Pacira BioSciences from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on Pacira BioSciences from $60.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.00.

Pacira BioSciences Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of PCRX stock opened at $35.53 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 3.10 and a current ratio of 3.94. Pacira BioSciences has a 52-week low of $34.08 and a 52-week high of $58.10. The company has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a PE ratio of -222.05 and a beta of 0.70. The business’s fifty day moving average is $37.44 and its 200 day moving average is $39.84.

Institutional Trading of Pacira BioSciences

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of PCRX. Prosight Management LP grew its stake in shares of Pacira BioSciences by 863.1% in the second quarter. Prosight Management LP now owns 877,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,165,000 after purchasing an additional 786,463 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Pacira BioSciences by 146.1% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,151,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,469,000 after purchasing an additional 683,680 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in Pacira BioSciences by 852.7% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 676,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,620,000 after acquiring an additional 605,370 shares in the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC boosted its position in Pacira BioSciences by 51.1% during the 1st quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 1,604,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,463,000 after acquiring an additional 542,661 shares in the last quarter. Finally, abrdn plc bought a new stake in Pacira BioSciences during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $19,090,000. 99.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Pacira BioSciences

In other news, SVP Lauren Bullaro Riker sold 6,366 shares of Pacira BioSciences stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.42, for a total value of $244,581.72. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 22,687 shares in the company, valued at $871,634.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, SVP Lauren Bullaro Riker sold 6,366 shares of Pacira BioSciences stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.42, for a total value of $244,581.72. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 22,687 shares in the company, valued at $871,634.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Daryl Gaugler sold 1,047 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.87, for a total value of $39,649.89. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 21,539 shares in the company, valued at $815,681.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 30,032 shares of company stock worth $1,122,078. Company insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Pacira BioSciences Company Profile

Pacira BioSciences, Inc provides non-opioid pain management and regenerative health solutions for healthcare practitioners and their patients in the United States. The company offers EXPAREL, a bupivacaine liposome injectable suspension; ZILRETTA, a triamcinolone acetonide extended-release injectable suspension; and iovera system, a non-opioid handheld cryoanalgesia device used to produce controlled doses of cold temperature only to targeted nerves.

