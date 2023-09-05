Q2 2024 Earnings Estimate for The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. Issued By Zacks Research (NYSE:EL)

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Zacks Research reduced their Q2 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Estée Lauder Companies in a note issued to investors on Friday, September 1st. Zacks Research analyst A. Mohta now expects that the company will earn $1.38 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.50. The consensus estimate for Estée Lauder Companies’ current full-year earnings is $3.66 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Estée Lauder Companies’ Q3 2024 earnings at $1.43 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $1.71 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $1.47 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $1.40 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $6.34 EPS.

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 18th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.11. Estée Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 21.79% and a net margin of 6.32%. The business had revenue of $3.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.42 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Oppenheimer cut Estée Lauder Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 5th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Estée Lauder Companies from $243.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 21st. UBS Group decreased their target price on Estée Lauder Companies from $207.00 to $172.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Estée Lauder Companies from $265.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. Finally, 22nd Century Group restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Estée Lauder Companies in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $211.04.

Estée Lauder Companies Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of EL stock opened at $161.70 on Monday. Estée Lauder Companies has a 1 year low of $147.18 and a 1 year high of $283.62. The stock has a market cap of $57.84 billion, a PE ratio of 58.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.03. The business’s fifty day moving average is $175.72 and its 200-day moving average is $206.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.46.

Estée Lauder Companies Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 31st will be given a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 30th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.63%. Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 94.96%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Charlene Barshefsky sold 1,796 shares of Estée Lauder Companies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.93, for a total value of $272,866.28. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 48,845 shares in the company, valued at $7,421,020.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Charlene Barshefsky sold 1,796 shares of Estée Lauder Companies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.93, for a total value of $272,866.28. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 48,845 shares in the company, valued at $7,421,020.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Jane Lauder sold 12,661 shares of Estée Lauder Companies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.75, for a total value of $1,933,967.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 55,800 shares in the company, valued at $8,523,450. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 12.75% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Estée Lauder Companies

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Heritage Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Estée Lauder Companies by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC acquired a new stake in Estée Lauder Companies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its holdings in Estée Lauder Companies by 1,275.0% during the first quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Estée Lauder Companies during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 378.4% in the 2nd quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 177 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. 55.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Estée Lauder Companies

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. It offers skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

