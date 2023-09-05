Q2 2024 EPS Estimates for Champion Iron Limited Reduced by Analyst (TSE:CIA)

Champion Iron Limited (TSE:CIA – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Cormark reduced their Q2 2024 earnings per share estimates for Champion Iron in a note issued to investors on Thursday, August 31st. Cormark analyst S. Ioannou now expects that the company will earn $0.04 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.05. The consensus estimate for Champion Iron’s current full-year earnings is $0.49 per share. Cormark also issued estimates for Champion Iron’s Q3 2024 earnings at $0.11 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.14 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.31 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.14 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.14 EPS and Q3 2025 earnings at $0.14 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on CIA. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Champion Iron from C$9.00 to C$8.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. Raymond James reduced their price target on Champion Iron from C$8.00 to C$7.75 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 31st.

Champion Iron Price Performance

Shares of TSE CIA opened at C$5.43 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of C$2.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -1.35 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a current ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.99. Champion Iron has a 1-year low of C$3.99 and a 1-year high of C$7.60. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$5.15 and its 200-day moving average is C$5.77.

Champion Iron (TSE:CIA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported C$0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.06 by C($0.03). The firm had revenue of C$297.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$277.00 million. Champion Iron had a return on equity of 14.76% and a net margin of 12.44%.

About Champion Iron

Champion Iron Limited engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of iron ore deposits in Canada. Its flagship projects include the Bloom Lake Mine located in south end of the Labrador; the Consolidated Fire Lake North project that includes the Fire Lake North, Don Lake, Bellechasse, and Oil Can deposits situated in Quebec; and the Kamistiatusset project located in the Labrador.

