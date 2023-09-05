Q2 2024 EPS Estimates for Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO) Increased by Zacks Research

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO – Free Report) – Zacks Research raised their Q2 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, August 31st. Zacks Research analyst A. Chakraborty now expects that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings of $0.83 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.82. The consensus estimate for Halozyme Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is $2.50 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Halozyme Therapeutics’ Q4 2024 earnings at $0.81 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $3.26 EPS.

Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $221.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $201.91 million. Halozyme Therapeutics had a return on equity of 254.75% and a net margin of 30.21%.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Halozyme Therapeutics from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Halozyme Therapeutics from $46.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Halozyme Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $43.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Monday, July 24th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Halozyme Therapeutics from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.27.

NASDAQ:HALO opened at $42.82 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.44, a current ratio of 6.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.91. Halozyme Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $29.85 and a twelve month high of $59.46. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $41.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.24.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,335,155 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $527,273,000 after buying an additional 38,342 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its holdings in Halozyme Therapeutics by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 7,459,511 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $269,065,000 after purchasing an additional 467,322 shares in the last quarter. Snyder Capital Management L P increased its holdings in Halozyme Therapeutics by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Snyder Capital Management L P now owns 4,323,512 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $155,949,000 after purchasing an additional 28,328 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Halozyme Therapeutics by 22.8% in the 1st quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,200,481 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $122,226,000 after purchasing an additional 595,220 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Halozyme Therapeutics by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,730,268 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $98,481,000 after purchasing an additional 98,881 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.59% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Helen Torley sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.82, for a total transaction of $428,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 623,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,705,378.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In the last quarter, insiders sold 100,000 shares of company stock valued at $4,197,900. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharma technology platform company, researches, develops, and commercializes proprietary enzymes and devices in the United States, Switzerland, Ireland, Belgium, Japan, and internationally. The company's products are based on the patented recombinant human hyaluronidase enzyme (rHuPH20) that enables delivery of injectable biologics, such as monoclonal antibodies and other therapeutic molecules, as well as small molecules and fluids.

