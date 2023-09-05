Q2 2025 EPS Estimates for Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) Increased by Analyst

Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Zacks Research increased their Q2 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Commercial Metals in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, September 1st. Zacks Research analyst S. Deb now anticipates that the basic materials company will earn $1.41 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.35. The consensus estimate for Commercial Metals’ current full-year earnings is $7.70 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Commercial Metals’ Q3 2025 earnings at $1.45 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $5.73 EPS.

Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 22nd. The basic materials company reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $2.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.32 billion. Commercial Metals had a return on equity of 26.49% and a net margin of 10.72%. Commercial Metals’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.61 earnings per share.

CMC has been the topic of a number of other research reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Commercial Metals from $56.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Friday, June 23rd. StockNews.com cut Commercial Metals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on Commercial Metals in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $63.00 target price for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.83.

Commercial Metals Stock Performance

Shares of CMC stock opened at $57.65 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.13 and a beta of 1.32. The business’s 50 day moving average is $55.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.16. The company has a current ratio of 3.68, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Commercial Metals has a 12-month low of $35.22 and a 12-month high of $58.09.

Commercial Metals Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 3rd were given a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 30th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.11%. Commercial Metals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.91%.

Insider Transactions at Commercial Metals

In related news, CEO Barbara Smith sold 48,300 shares of Commercial Metals stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.51, for a total value of $2,729,433.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 283,785 shares in the company, valued at $16,036,690.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Barbara Smith sold 48,300 shares of Commercial Metals stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.51, for a total value of $2,729,433.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 283,785 shares in the company, valued at $16,036,690.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Ty L. Garrison sold 5,000 shares of Commercial Metals stock in a transaction on Monday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.96, for a total value of $264,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 111,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,900,167.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 174,247 shares of company stock worth $9,332,716 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Commercial Metals

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Commercial Metals during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of Commercial Metals during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Commercial Metals during the first quarter worth about $30,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Commercial Metals during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Commercial Metals during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. 82.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Commercial Metals Company Profile

Commercial Metals Company manufactures, recycles, and fabricates steel and metal products, and related materials and services in the United States, Poland, China, and internationally. The company processes and sells ferrous and nonferrous scrap metals to steel mills and foundries, aluminum sheet and ingot manufacturers, brass and bronze ingot makers, copper refineries and mills, secondary lead smelters, specialty steel mills, high temperature alloy manufacturers, and other consumers.

