Q3 2023 Earnings Estimate for Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNA) Issued By Raymond James

Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNA – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Raymond James reduced their Q3 2023 earnings estimates for Ginkgo Bioworks in a research report issued on Wednesday, August 30th. Raymond James analyst R. Sarugaser now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.06) per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of ($0.05). Raymond James has a “Outperform” rating and a $3.50 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Ginkgo Bioworks’ current full-year earnings is ($0.35) per share. Raymond James also issued estimates for Ginkgo Bioworks’ Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.07) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.33) EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at ($0.06) EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.07) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.07) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.07) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.28) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($0.14) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($0.06) EPS and FY2027 earnings at $0.07 EPS.

Ginkgo Bioworks (NYSE:DNA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.09). Ginkgo Bioworks had a negative net margin of 375.48% and a negative return on equity of 66.58%. The company had revenue of $80.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.41 million.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on DNA. William Blair cut shares of Ginkgo Bioworks from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Ginkgo Bioworks from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $3.00 to $1.25 in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.75.

Shares of Ginkgo Bioworks stock opened at $2.25 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.64. Ginkgo Bioworks has a 1-year low of $1.12 and a 1-year high of $3.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.17 and a beta of 1.17.

Insider Activity at Ginkgo Bioworks

In related news, insider Reshma P. Shetty sold 37,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.47, for a total transaction of $92,995.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,202,854 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,611,049.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Reshma P. Shetty sold 37,650 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.47, for a total value of $92,995.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 13,202,854 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,611,049.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Jason R. Kelly sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.70, for a total transaction of $170,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 9,194,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,630,956. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,324,611 shares of company stock worth $2,616,574 in the last ninety days. 15.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ginkgo Bioworks

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks by 41.7% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 231,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $391,000 after purchasing an additional 68,077 shares during the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks in the 1st quarter worth about $50,000. Green Alpha Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks in the 1st quarter worth about $120,000. 626 Financial LLC grew its holdings in Ginkgo Bioworks by 52.7% during the 1st quarter. 626 Financial LLC now owns 70,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 24,415 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Powell Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Ginkgo Bioworks during the 1st quarter worth about $57,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.84% of the company’s stock.

Ginkgo Bioworks Company Profile

Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops platform for cell programming. Its platform is used to program cells to enable biological production of products, such as novel therapeutics, food ingredients, and chemicals derived from petroleum. The company serves various end markets, including specialty chemicals, agriculture, food, consumer products, and pharmaceuticals.

