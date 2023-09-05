Q3 2023 EPS Estimates for American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG) Cut by Analyst

American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG – Free Report) – Research analysts at Zacks Research cut their Q3 2023 EPS estimates for shares of American Financial Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, September 1st. Zacks Research analyst T. De now forecasts that the insurance provider will post earnings per share of $2.44 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $2.45. The consensus estimate for American Financial Group’s current full-year earnings is $10.64 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for American Financial Group’s Q4 2023 earnings at $2.91 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $10.63 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $3.01 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $2.89 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $11.68 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $3.28 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $3.26 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $11.82 EPS.

AFG has been the subject of several other reports. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of American Financial Group from $162.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of American Financial Group in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

American Financial Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE AFG opened at $117.63 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. American Financial Group has a 12 month low of $109.99 and a 12 month high of $150.98. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $116.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $119.11. The stock has a market cap of $9.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.76 and a beta of 0.83.

American Financial Group (NYSE:AFG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The insurance provider reported $2.38 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.85 by ($0.47). American Financial Group had a return on equity of 22.51% and a net margin of 11.38%. The company had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.85 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.85 earnings per share.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On American Financial Group

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new stake in shares of American Financial Group during the second quarter worth $28,468,000. Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in shares of American Financial Group during the second quarter worth $43,511,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its holdings in shares of American Financial Group by 10.3% during the second quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 12,302 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,460,000 after buying an additional 1,151 shares in the last quarter. Vestor Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of American Financial Group by 16,900.2% during the second quarter. Vestor Capital LLC now owns 102,001 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $12,113,000 after buying an additional 101,401 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of American Financial Group by 16.6% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 751,453 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $89,235,000 after acquiring an additional 106,856 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.50% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Lehman John I. Von sold 1,479 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.39, for a total value of $173,619.81. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,657,077.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Lehman John I. Von sold 1,479 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.39, for a total value of $173,619.81. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,657,077.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Terry S. Jacobs sold 761 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.84, for a total transaction of $88,154.24. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $868,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 14.60% of the company’s stock.

American Financial Group Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 14th were issued a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 13th. American Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.20%.

About American Financial Group

American Financial Group, Inc, an insurance holding company, provides specialty property and casualty insurance products in the United States. It offers property and transportation insurance products, such as physical damage and liability coverage for buses and trucks, inland and ocean marine, agricultural-related products, and other commercial property and specialty transportation coverages; specialty casualty insurance, including primarily excess and surplus, executive and professional liability, general liability, umbrella and excess liability, and specialty coverage in targeted markets, as well as customized programs for small to mid-sized businesses and workers' compensation insurance; and specialty financial insurance products comprising risk management insurance programs for lending and leasing institutions, fidelity and surety products, and trade credit insurance.

Featured Articles

