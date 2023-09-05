Q3 2023 EPS Estimates for Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR) Boosted by Zacks Research

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR – Free Report) – Zacks Research raised their Q3 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Interactive Brokers Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, September 1st. Zacks Research analyst S. Shah now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $1.44 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.42. The consensus estimate for Interactive Brokers Group’s current full-year earnings is $5.64 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Interactive Brokers Group’s Q1 2024 earnings at $1.44 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $1.34 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $1.45 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $5.57 EPS and Q1 2025 earnings at $1.32 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $104.00 to $106.00 in a report on Monday, June 5th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Interactive Brokers Group in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Interactive Brokers Group from $97.00 to $106.00 in a report on Thursday, July 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $113.60.

NASDAQ:IBKR opened at $92.53 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $87.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $82.83. Interactive Brokers Group has a 52 week low of $61.47 and a 52 week high of $94.28. The company has a market capitalization of $38.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.88, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.79.

Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.40 by ($0.08). Interactive Brokers Group had a return on equity of 4.41% and a net margin of 8.14%. The firm had revenue of $1,000.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.84 earnings per share. Interactive Brokers Group’s revenue was up 52.4% on a year-over-year basis.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 14th. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.43%. Interactive Brokers Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.16%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Portside Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in Interactive Brokers Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $860,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new stake in Interactive Brokers Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,836,000. Comerica Bank bought a new stake in Interactive Brokers Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $39,120,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its holdings in Interactive Brokers Group by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 18,174 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,510,000 after purchasing an additional 1,694 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Interactive Brokers Group by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 253,287 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $21,041,000 after purchasing an additional 15,654 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.56% of the company’s stock.

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an automated electronic broker worldwide. The company specializes in routing, executing, and processing trades in stocks, options, futures, foreign exchange instruments, bonds, mutual funds, exchange traded funds (ETFs), metals, and cryptocurrencies. It also custodies and services accounts for hedge and mutual funds, ETFs, registered investment advisors, proprietary trading groups, introducing brokers, and individual investors.

